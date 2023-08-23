BRICS Summit 2023: Russia to host BRICS 2024, Putin says 'Next year we'll have 200 political events'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
In his opening remarks at a business forum ahead of the BRICS summit being held in South Africa’s Johannesburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the bloc was on the course to meet the aspirations of most of the world community.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos