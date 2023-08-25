BRICS 2023: PM Modi discusses unresolved border issues with Xi Jinping

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a brief interaction on the sidelines of the three-day BRICS Summit meet which was held in South Africa at Johannesburg. According to an official statement from India's Foreign Secretary Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping discussed the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

