Breaking | US-Israeli hostage released by Hamas sans public ceremony | Israel-Hamas war
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Hamas has announced that its armed wing has released a U.S.-Israeli hostage, Eden Alexander. According to the statement, Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
Hamas has announced that its armed wing has released a U.S.-Israeli hostage, Eden Alexander. According to the statement, Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
Advertisment