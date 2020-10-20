LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction
Oct 20, 2020, 08.50 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Fans of some of the biggest blockbusters from the past decades will soon be able to recreate their favourite scenes at home as nearly 1,000 pieces of movie memorabilia go on sale in an online auction.