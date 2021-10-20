Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kabul. 1 killed, 7 hurt

Oct 20, 2021, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
1 person killed and seven others were left injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kabul on October 20. Reportedly, a hand grenade was thrown at a taliban vehicle. Nobody has claimed the responsibility for this attack yet.
