Bird flu detected in Antarctica | Scientists create 'identical twin' universe | Trending on WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Bird flu detected in Antarctica for the first time, Scientists create 'identical twin' universe using the biggest supercomputer, American woman lives with no pulse due to rare 'heart condition'.

