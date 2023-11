In WION's "Billion Dollar Idea" show, we cover the business featured as one of "Fortune India's Next 500 companies." LogiNext is one of India’s most used software services for online delivery. In less than a decade the company has touched a billion businesses in the market. Let's join Jasper Reid, who unravels the success story of Dhruvil Sanghvi, a young entrepreneur who made your every day delivery services easy and faster than ever.