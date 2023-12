In WION's "Billion Dollar Idea" show, we delve into Religare Enterprises Limited's turnaround and success story. Led by visionary executive chairperson Dr Rashmi Saluja, Religare is a force in financial services, excelling in wealth management, health insurance, and asset management. Discover with Jasper Reid how Dr Saluja led Religare's innovative, citizen-focused approach, making it a leader in the financial industry.