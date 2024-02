Biden says his 'memory is fine,' Why does he keep forgetting names then?

Biden told reporters on live TV that his 'memory is fine', but during the same address he referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as President of Mexico. This week, Biden also confused European leader with their dead predecessors. He confused Angela Merkel with Helmut Kohl and Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand.