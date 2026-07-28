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Bengaluru: Civic authorities vow to eliminate garbage black spots

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 19:12 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 19:12 IST
Bengaluru civic authorities have vowed to eliminate garbage black spots through intensified door-to-door collection, strict enforcement, and citizen-driven reward programs.

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