Beijing plans passage to South Asia through Nepal and Tibet

Mar 06, 2021, 10.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A plan to build a 'passageway' to South Asia through Tibet has been included in China's 14th five-year-plan, reported the state-run media. Xinhua said that Tibet "will be supported" to build an important passageway" opening to South Asia.
