LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh Violence: Yunus Says 7 Arrested in Bangladesh Hindu Man Lynching Case

Bangladesh Violence: Yunus Says 7 Arrested in Bangladesh Hindu Man Lynching Case

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 13:34 IST
Bangladesh Violence: Yunus Says 7 Arrested in Bangladesh Hindu Man Lynching Case
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, the interim government announced on Saturday (December 20, 2025).

Trending Topics

trending videos