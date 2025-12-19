/Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh in Turmoil After Uprising Leader Osman Hadi Dies

Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh is in turmoil following the death of uprising leader Osman Hadi, who succumbed to injuries after being shot by masked attackers in Dhaka. His death has triggered widespread protests and violence across the country, with police launching a manhunt for the assailants and releasing photos of suspects. Hadi, a key figure in the 2024 student-led protests that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was also a vocal opponent of Indian influence in Bangladesh.