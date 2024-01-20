Ayodhya counts down to historic consecration | Inside South Asia

Ayodhya city in India has a date with history on the 22nd of January - the consecration ceremony at the believed birthplace of the Hindu deity Rama. Grand ceremonies are underway in the run-up - from the 'Anushthaan' rituals to the installation of the idol of the deity and more. Beyond the religious events, Ayodhya city has undergone an infrastructure makeover and property boom, emerging as a religious tourism hotspot. More on this in the first story on Inside South Asia this week.