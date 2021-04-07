Australian Superbugs eat sewage, reduces need for chemicals in wastewater plants

Apr 07, 2021, 01.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Superbugs, which are popularly known as Anammox bugs are Australia's first home grown bugs. They thrive on waste water particularly which flushes out of our toilet. They have been grown from scratch at a plant in Queensland, Australia.
