The two Men's Singles semi-finals at the Australian Open promise to be a fascinating affair. Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a record-breaking 21st major title against Matteo Berrettini and de facto top seed Daniil Medvedev faces fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to Chairman of Selectors for the Indian Tennis Federation, Nandan Bal, to set up the two big matches.