Australia and china reunite for diplomatic talks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
The relationship between Australia and China will take another positive step forward next week when high-level government discussions are revived after a three-year break. Foreign minister Penny Wong announced on Saturday that the Australia-China high-level dialogue would be held in Beijing on Thursday, providing a forum for high-level representatives from business, government, academia, and other sectors to discuss topics ranging from trade and investment to regional and international security.

