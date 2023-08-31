At least 73 dead in a fire in Johannesburg

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Authorities said that dozens of people perished in a fire that overtook a five-story building in central Johannesburg early on Thursday. Around 1:30 a.m. local time, the fire started in the heart of the biggest city in South Africa. According to Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, firefighters were called to the area and evacuated individuals from the building while attempting to put out the fires.

