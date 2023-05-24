Another legal win for Elon Musk, Twitter takeover lawsuit thrown out
A proposed class action lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of cheating Twitter shareholders has been thrown out by US District Judge in San Francisco. The lawsuit in fact claimed Elon Musk's belated disclosure of a significant stake in Twitter in fact allowed him to purchase additional shares at a lower price before the acquisition was announced. It also led to closing of the deal occurred much later than anticipated causing harm to the share holders.