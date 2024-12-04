Indian authorities announced plans to request information from Elon Musk's Starlink after uncovering its satellite internet device used by drug smugglers to navigate deep seas and smuggle methamphetamine valued at $4.25 billion into Indian waters. In their largest drug seizure to date, police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands intercepted a Myanmar vessel last week carrying over 6,000 kilograms of meth in sacks of suspected contraband. Watch to know more!