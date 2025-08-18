LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Air Canada Attendants Continue Strike, Defy Back-to-Work Order

Air Canada Attendants Continue Strike, Defy Back-to-Work Order

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 08:59 IST
Air Canada Attendants Continue Strike, Defy Back-to-Work Order
Air Canada flight attendants have announced they will continue their strike, defying the government’s back-to-work order.

Trending Topics

trending videos