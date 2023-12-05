videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Accounts of Hamas militants raping women; Israel-led UN session condemns world silence | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Israel held an event at the United Nations in New York which focused on sexual violence against women during the October 7th attack by Hamas militants.
trending now
Storm Daniel's Aftermath: Residents of a Greek farming village intend to relocate to safety
Billie Eilish says wasn't it obvious she likes women; confirms queer identity
Gravitas: Iran's Proxy Step Up Red Sea Attacks | Yemen's Houthis Target US Navy Warship
EU demands strict action from Meta for online content contro
Gravitas: Has Gandhi dynasty finished Congress? Big takeaways from India election results
recommended videos
Gravitas: Climate summit head questions science behind phasing out fossil fuel
India and US planning development projects in Pacific Island, as per reports
Gravitas: What is Rizz and do you have it?
Gravitas: Indonesia's Volcanic Calamity: The Death Toll of Mount Marapi
Venezuela referendum over new state passed with 95% approval
recommended videos
Gravitas: Climate summit head questions science behind phasing out fossil fuel
India and US planning development projects in Pacific Island, as per reports
Gravitas: What is Rizz and do you have it?
Gravitas: Indonesia's Volcanic Calamity: The Death Toll of Mount Marapi