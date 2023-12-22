ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million

Thank you for the music, London's authorities might say, after Swedish pop group ABBA's digital concert residency raked in 178 million pounds ($225 million) in terms of net economic benefit to the British capital in its first year. ABBA Voyage recreates Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as high-tech, digital versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday, thanks to motion-capture technology.