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Aamir Khan joins AR Rahman's musical tribute to Asha Bhosle

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 13:35 IST
Aamir Khan has come on board AR Rahman’s special Asha Bhosle tribute project, joining Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

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