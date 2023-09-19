A look at England and Wales pub closures

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The number of pubs closing increased dramatically in this year's first half in England and Wales. Real estate firm Altus Group found that 383 bars were closed or repurposed during the first six months of 2023, compared to 386 for the full year of 2022.

