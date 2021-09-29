'30 years of blah blah blah,' climate activist Greta Thunberg slams 3 decades of climate inaction

Sep 29, 2021, 04:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slams three decades of govt's inaction on climate change. During her address over the climate summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of drowning future generations with empty words and promises.
