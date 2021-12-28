25 years ago, the Cassini spacecraft set off on a journey to Saturn in October 1997 | WION Edge

Dec 28, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Twenty-five years ago, the Cassini spacecraft was launched into space. It spent 13 years exploring Saturn before disintegrating in the skies above the ringed planet in 2017. Cassini collected more than 453,000 images and travelled 4.9 billion miles.
