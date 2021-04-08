104-year-old woman beats COVID-19 for second time in 9 months

Apr 08, 2021
104-year-old woman in Columbia has beaten the deadly COVID-19 not once but for a second time. Carmen Hernandez was diagnosed with the Coronavirus for the first time in June 2020 and then again on March 8, after being vaccinated.
