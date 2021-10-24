Highlights: Babar, Rizwan guide Pakistan to historic maiden win against India in World Cup contest

Innings Break!

Virat Kohli's led from the front with a vital half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging 151 for seven.

Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

Sent into bat after the coin landed in favour of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss, India were off to the worst possible start as they lost both their prolific openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul within three overs with just six runs on the board.

Doing most of the initial damage was the lanky left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 in 4 overs), who had Rohit trapped in front of the wicket for a duck and then bowled Rahul after the batsman had run three singes.

Kohli and Pant then joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time before the latter was caught out by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/22 in four overs) off his own bowling in the 13th over.

Brief scores:

India: 151/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Afridi 3/31) vs Pakistan.

Now is the time to predict the winner. Who is going to win?

T20 World Cup in Pics: India's captain Virat Kohli thwarts Pakistan