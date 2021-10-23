This India vs Pakistan ODI was a classic T20 played in Kolkata

The India vs Pakistan match had all the ingredients of a classic - a heroic century by Srikkanth, Azhar coming late in the order to blast 49 as the Kolkata crowd smelled victory.

World champions India vs Pakistan

It was a potboiler between India and Pakistan played in 1987 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata with India being the world champions under Kapil Dev.

The match was played amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions in the era of "cricket diplomacy" with General Zia in control of Pakistan.

