From Sharjah to Centurion: Reliving memorable India vs Pakistan fiery clashes that make the rivalry grand

The frenzy around India vs Pakistan clashes are unparalleled in the cricketing world as fans in both the South Asian nations go above and beyond to show support for their teams. Records are not only made on the pitch, even the viewership of this particular high-voltage match sets new records. When it comes to India vs Pakistan in World Cups, India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over formats.

The neighbouring countries now square off only in the multi-nation ICC tournaments as the bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons. They last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup and India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Despite not playing on a regular basis, there are plenty of epic matches before 2013 that make this rivalry epic. Here are some memorable limited-overs matches between the Asian cricket giants:

