From Sharjah to Centurion: Reliving memorable India vs Pakistan fiery clashes that make the rivalry grand

The frenzy around India vs Pakistan clashes are unparalleled in the cricketing world as fans in both the South Asian nations go above and beyond to show support for their teams. Records are not only made on the pitch, even the viewership of this particular high-voltage match sets new records. When it comes to India vs Pakistan in World Cups, India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over formats.
The neighbouring countries now square off only in the multi-nation ICC tournaments as the bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons. They last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup and India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.
Despite not playing on a regular basis, there are plenty of epic matches before 2013 that make this rivalry epic. Here are some memorable limited-overs matches between the Asian cricket giants:
April 18, 1986 - Sharjah
Indian fans were left heartbroken when Javed Miandad's last-ball six gave Pakistan a one-wicket win in a dramatic final.
Pakistan needed 246 to win and Miandad walked in at 61-3 to hit an unbeaten 116 off 114 balls.
With four needed off the final delivery, Indian fast bowler Chetan Sharma bowled a full toss and Miandad got the ball sailing into the crowd to trigger celebrations among the Pakistan fans.
March 1, 2003 - Centurion
One of the iconic matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was in the 2003 ICC World Cup that India won by six wickets in Centurion, South Africa.
Sachin Tendulkar has won many matches for India but his 98 against Pakistan at the 50-over World Cup remains special due to his duel with speedster Shoaib Akhtar.
Tendulkar stood tall in his 75-ball knock that guided India in their chase of 274 against a Pakistan bowling line-up boasting Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Akhtar.
The Master Blaster uppercut one of Akhtar's express deliveries to a delightful six over third man - a shot that became iconic in Tendulkar's career.
Akhtar later got his revenge with Tendulkar's wicket but the damage had been done.
September 14, 2007 - Durban
India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan by five runs in the leadership of MS Dhoni. But the two rivals played out another thriller during the tournament as their group match ended in a tie. Pakistan ended on the same score - 141 - as India
But India prevailed in an interesting bowl-out with five players on each side trying to hit the stumps at the other end while bowling.
Skipper Dhoni chose his part-time slow bowlers for the act and they hit their target every time while Pakistan's pace bowlers misfired.
The bowl-out was later discontinued for a super-over decider in case of tied finishes in the limited-overs format.
September 24, 2007 - Johannesburg
After the bowl-out drama, the teams again met in the final 10 days later for a heart-stopping finish at a packed stadium. Pakistan faltered in their chase of 158 and slipped to 77-6 before Misbah-ul-Haq raised their hopes with a fighting knock that took the match into the final over.
Needing 13 off the final over off Joginder Sharma, Misbah hit a six on the second ball and then tried an audacious scoop shot that went high up and down into the hands of S Sreesanth at short fine leg.
December 25, 2012 - Bangalore
Pakistan's T20 victory against India came with a special effort from captain Mohammad Hafeez in the opener of a two-match series. Chasing 143 for victory, Pakistan were in trouble at 12-3 when Umar Akmal departed for nought off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Hafeez, who is called 'professor' for his understanding of the game, then put on 106 runs with Shoaib Malik, who hit 57, as Pakistan won with two balls to spare.
June 18, 2017 - London
Coming in as underdogs in the Champions Trophy final, Pakistan brought their A game to the table with Fakhar Zaman taking the game by storm with a sparling century.
Zaman's 114 off 106 balls and a 128-run opening stand with Azhar Ali guided Pakistan to a mammoth 338 for four and deflated Virat Kohli's team at the Oval.
The left-hander clobbered the Indian attack, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. Pakistan's bowlers then came firing and dismissed India for just 158.