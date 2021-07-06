Euro 2020: Italy, Spain both unbeaten teams lock horns in a semi-final clash

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a semi-final fixture as Spain take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have been great lately and should do their absolute best in this match.

Italy have generally surpassed assumptions at Euro 2020 and as of now are the lone team to have dominated every one of their matches. Italy staggered Belgium by a 2-1 edge in the quarterfinals and will need a comparative outcome in this game.

Spain, then again, were made life surprisingly difficult for by Switzerland over the course of the end of the week and will need a more extensive triumph in this match. Luis Enrique's charges can sneak up all of a sudden on their day however will be tried against Italy.

Head-to-Head

Spain enjoy a peripheral upper hand over Italy to the extent the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches out of a sum of 34 games played between the two groups. Italy have overseen nine triumphs against Spain with the other 13 games finishing off with impasses.

The last gathering between the two European heavyweights occurred in 2017 and finished in an agreeable 3-0 triumph for Spain. Italy have shown enormous improvement under Roberto Mancini and will be resolved to getting revenge.

Italy versus Spain

Leonardo Spinazzola endured a physical issue against Belgium and has been ruled out. Alessandro Florenzi is likewise conveying a thump right now and Giovanni Di Lorenzo will probably need to venture up once more in his absence.

Lorenzo Insigne glanced in heavenly touch in the quarter-last and is a sure starter on the left while Federico Chiesa could once more be liked over Domenico Berardi on the conservative, where he will hope to abuse any spaces abandoned by the attack of Spanish full-back Jordi Alba.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Pablo Sarabia is Spain's only worry right now and his muscle injury could imply that Dani Olmo is offered a chance in this game. The onus of safeguarding the backline and keeping his team on the front-foot when under lock and key will be on the shoulders of skipper and senior midfielder Sergio Busquets and is probably going to cooperate with Pedri and Koke against a solid Italian midfield.

Ferran Torres should clutch his spot on the right-wing, while Dani Olmo, who has established a serious impression so far in the Euros.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Morata, Olmo

Italy are the solitary team to have won every one of their matches so far at UEFA Euro 2020 and are on a notable unbeaten streak under Roberto Mancini right now. Spain have additionally surpassed assumptions this year and have opposed their cynics by pulling off some great outcomes at the Euros, This vows to be a mouth-watering clash.