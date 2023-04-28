Bangladesh Army Chief General pays tribute to war heroes on India visit

Bangladesh Army Chief General, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, paid his respects to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi on Thursday.

During his visit, he met his Indian counterpart Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, on Thursday, and discussed ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh. An implementing arrangement for the training of Peacekeepers deployed in United Nations #Peacekeeping operations was also signed in the presence of both Chiefs. General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff #COAS, #BangladeshArmy, laid a wreath at National War Memorial #NWM & received a Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock. The General Officer is on a three-day visit to #India.#IndiaBangladeshFriendship#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/BsETy1HP4Q — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 27, 2023 × The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), took to Twitter and stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies." General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies. 1/2#IndiaBangladeshFriendship#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/UwrTnyfbnx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 27, 2023 × Bangladesh Army Chief General, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed receives a Guard of Honour

General Ahmed, who is on a three-day visit to India from 27 April to 29 April 2023, was accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns after which he also called on General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff.

Both the Army Chiefs discussed various issues related to training, anti-terrorism collaboration and overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

India and Bangladesh share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of service chiefs, the conduct of the inaugural annual defence dialogues by the defence Secretaries, Tri-services and Service-specific Staff Talks.

Bangladesh Army Chief to be Reviewing Officer for Passing Out Parade

Bangladesh Army Chief is the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, scheduled on 29 April 2023. He will visit the Officers Training Academy Museum and interact with the cadets of the passing out course.

