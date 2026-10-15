Days after actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was airlifted to Mumbai, she successfully underwent spinal surgery in the city. The actress met with an accident while she was on a work-cum-holiday trip in Bali.

Later, her team revealed that she had suffered a fracture in her spine. Bharuccha was airlifted to Mumbai, where her treatment continued. Now, the actress has undergone surgery and is back home. But the road to recovery will take time.

On Thursday (Oct 15), in an official statement on her health, her team shared that the actress has successfully undergone spine surgery and she's finally back home.

“After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital,'' her team wrote.

''Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength.''

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Concluding the post, her team thanked everyone for the overwhelming love and good wishes for the actress.

''We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time,” the actor's team shared.

The update comes a few days after Bharuccha shared her first photo since the spinal injury and had to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery.

However, Nushrratt continued to stay in touch with her fans through social media.

In the photo shared, the actress gave her fans an update, as a recliner chair can be seen at sunset. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote,“Been chasing sunsets forever. And just like that…my view changed.”

Assuring fans, the actress further said that she will return soon and there's a lot more to come. “But, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The best is yet to come),” she shared.

The Chhorri actress travelled to Bali for her work and extended her stay for a few days.