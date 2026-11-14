Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first-ever trilateral meeting on the sidelines of next week’s APEC Summit in Shenzhen, the White House confirmed Friday (Nov 13). Trump begins his Asia trip Monday.

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after communication failures at regional air traffic control centres disrupted US flights on Friday. The outage led to hundreds of diversions, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances” before allowing departures to resume.

US Air Force personnel responded to reports of “suspected unauthorised drone activity” at RAF Lakenheath in Britain on Friday evening (Nov 13). No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected, as concerns grow over security at US bases in Europe.

A tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise boat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, causing it to capsize. All approximately 180 people aboard were accounted for. The cruise vessel had been docked for nearly two hours before the collision.

In India, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged residents with roots in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the BJP ahead of the state's upcoming Assembly elections. At a Chhath Puja event, he asked them to persuade relatives in UP to vote for PM Modi and the BJP.