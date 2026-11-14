Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first-ever trilateral meeting on the sidelines of next week’s APEC Summit in Shenzhen, the White House confirmed Friday (Nov 13). Trump begins his Asia trip Monday.
The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after communication failures at regional air traffic control centres disrupted US flights on Friday. The outage led to hundreds of diversions, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances” before allowing departures to resume.
US Air Force personnel responded to reports of “suspected unauthorised drone activity” at RAF Lakenheath in Britain on Friday evening (Nov 13). No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected, as concerns grow over security at US bases in Europe.
A tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise boat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, causing it to capsize. All approximately 180 people aboard were accounted for. The cruise vessel had been docked for nearly two hours before the collision.
In India, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged residents with roots in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the BJP ahead of the state's upcoming Assembly elections. At a Chhath Puja event, he asked them to persuade relatives in UP to vote for PM Modi and the BJP.
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show crystal-clear water in the Ganga River in Haridwar. The video comes following a massive cleanup drive of one of the most sacred rivers in India ahead of the ‘Ardh Kumbh’. According to reports, sanitation workers and volunteers removed nearly 150 metric tonnes of waste from the river from a 10-kilometre stretch.
US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen next week, White House confirmed on Friday. This is the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the US, Russia and China. Trump will leave Washington on Monday and arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) before heading to Shenzhen.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a nationwide ground stop after communications problems at regional air traffic control centers disrupted flight operations across the United States on Friday afternoon. The agency confirmed that airplane departures could resume following the disruption, which resulted in hundreds of flights being diverted. Officials cited ‘extraordinary circumstances’ linked to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers as the reason for grounding flights nationwide.
US Air Force personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Britain responded to reports of “suspected unauthorised drone activity” on Friday evening (Nov 13). The incident comes amid mounting security concerns over US bases in Europe. A US Air Force spokesperson said that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.
A river cruise boat capsized after being struck by a tanker ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday. However, all approximately 180 people aboard were accounted for, officials confirmed. The American Heritage, a riverboat operated by American Cruise Lines, had been docked on the Mississippi River for around two hours when it was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari used a Chhath Puja programme on Friday to ask Uttar Pradesh-origin residents of Bengal to carry the BJP’s message back to their home state, where assembly elections are due in a few months.