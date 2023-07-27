Xi Jinping's decisions 'very clear': Chinese Foreign Ministry ducks questions on Qin Gang | Details
China is refusing to disclose why Qin Gang has been sacked as Foreign Minister. Beijing insists it is releasing information normally, despite Qin Gang having not been seen publicly for more than a month. Qin was removed from office by Beijing's top lawmaking body on Tuesday after just 207 days in the job. The removal came after weeks of speculation that the former ambassador to US & confidant of president Xi Jinping had fallen out of favour.