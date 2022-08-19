World in Pictures: Ukraine's Underwater mine clearance team in action; Janmasthami festival in India

Published: Aug 19, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From Ukraine's Underwater mine clearance team in action to Celebration of Janmasthami festival in India, here are some impactful images from around the world on 19 August 2022.
