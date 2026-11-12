/Witkoff, Kushner take peace push to Moscow

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 17:29 IST
US President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow, where they were welcomed at the airport by Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. Their arrival marks a fresh diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow amid ongoing discussions on key bilateral issues and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The visit has drawn attention to renewed diplomatic efforts and the possibility of further negotiations.