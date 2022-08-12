WION Climate Tracker: Why is the Amazon rainforest burning?

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 06:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Amazon rainforest continues to burn. The number of fires raging in Brazil's rainforest hit a 15-year high in the month of June. Meanwhile, the rate of deforestation has also surged to record levels.
