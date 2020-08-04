WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Nehwal & Mary Kom's Olympic high in 2012

India achieved a record haul of 6 medals at the 2012 London Olympics. Leading the country's charge were 2 trailblazers who cemented their status as pioneers of women's sport. Saina Nehwal broke the Chinese monopoly in Women's Badminton by winning the Bronze medal at the games. While Boxing Legend Mary Kom too earned a bronze, which was a defining moment in an already glorious career. Chief coach of the India Badminton team, Pullela Gopichand and Olympic Gold Quest CEO Viren Rasquinha trace the remarkable journey's of these two Sporting Greats in a conversation with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.