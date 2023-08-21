Wildfire spreads on Spain's Tenerife forcing thousands to evacuate

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Scorching heat and dry weather have contributed to unusually severe wildfires in Europe this summer. Now, the wildfire that broke out in Spain's Tenerife island last week has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. This, as the fire raging the north of the island, remained out of control.

