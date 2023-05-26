Why is Brazil Congress diluting powers of environment & Indigenous Ministries?
Brazilian activists are flipping out. A recent move by the Brazilian Congress outraged tons of activists in the country. Brazilian congress moved to dilute the powers of the environment & Indigenous peoples ministries. The legislation slashes the authority of the Ministries of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) & the Environment (MMA). Campaigners called the move, a crippling blow to efforts to protect Indigenous communities & the Amazon