Who will be America's future? | U.S. Election 2020 New York Direct

Oct 26, 2020, 11.50 PM(IST)
With a steady lead in polls & a massive cash advantage, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are carefully surveying the states & strategizing their moves. Just 8 days to US Election 2020, should Joe Biden go big or play it safe post 2016 lessons?