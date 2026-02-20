/What is Area 51? Trump Orders Release of Data on UFOs, Aliens

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed government agencies, including the Pentagon, to identify and release files related to aliens, extraterrestrial life, UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena), and UFOs. Trump said the effort will provide transparency on what the U.S. government knows about extraterrestrial activity. The move has reignited global interest in Area 51, UFOs, and government disclosure debates. Officials have yet to announce a timeline for the release, but the directive marks a significant step toward declassifying long-hidden information about unidentified phenomena.