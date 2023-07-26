Vladimir Putin praises Russia's GDP growth, says 'GDP growth expected to increase by over 2%' | WION

Russia’s war in Ukraine has now continued for more than a year. The EU, the US and many other countries have imposed extensive sanctions on Russia to restrict financial and technological capabilities for warfare. Last year, some experts predicted a contraction of up to 15% in Russia's GDP and said the war fallout will wipe off 15 years of economic gains. However, the IMF is holding positive outlooks on Russia's economy, boosting its forecast for 2023 GDP growth to 1.5% from a prior view of 0.7%.