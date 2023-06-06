Violent clashes between ethnic Serbs and Kosovo police

Tensions escalated in Northern Kosovo when ethnic Serbs clashed with the Kosovo police on the 26th of May. They were protesting the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in last month's local elections, boycotted by the majority of ethnic Serbs. The situation remains tense as 30 soldiers were injured in clashes between ethnic Serbian demonstrators and NATO-led peacekeepers on the 29th of May. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.