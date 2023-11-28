LIVE TV

Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation: Rescuers within 5 metres of reaching 41 trapped workers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Two weeks into the operations that began to rescue 41 trapped workers in a tunnel in India's Uttarakhand, agencies have now decided to use manual tools and hand tunneling methods to reach the workers. After the augur machine that was being used collapsed a team of 11 specialist have been flown in from Delhi for this. Also, with horizontal drilling facing multiple issues, the teams are now resorting to vertical drilling.

