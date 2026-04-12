/US-Iran Peace Talks: VP Vance Says Iran Refused Terms, Talks End Without Agreement

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 08:00 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 08:00 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said that talks with Iran ended without an agreement, with Tehran choosing not to accept key U.S. terms. Vance noted that Washington showed flexibility during the negotiations, but major differences—especially over nuclear assurances- remained unresolved. He stressed the need for clear confirmation that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons, highlighting the core issue that continues to block any breakthrough.