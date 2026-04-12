/US-Iran Peace Talks: Iran Pushes Back on US ‘Unlawful Demands’ in High-Stakes Talks

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 07:30 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 07:30 IST
Iran has made it clear that progress in ongoing talks with the United States will depend on Washington’s “good faith” and seriousness. Tehran has pushed back against what it calls “maximalist and unlawful demands,” especially around the Strait of Hormuz. Key issues like nuclear commitments and war reparations are also on the table, highlighting deep divisions between the two sides as negotiations continue under intense global scrutiny.