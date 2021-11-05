US house of representatives to vote on Prez Joe Biden's major bills of 'Build Back Better'agenda

Nov 05, 2021, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US house of representatives will vote on some of the major bills that form the backbone of president Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better'agenda, which includes social spending plan, climate change bill and bipartisan infrastructure bill.
